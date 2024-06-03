



Spain. The Latvian national airline airBaltic is proud to highlight its extensive network of flights from Spain – one of the airline’s top markets – offering connectivity from eight Spanish destinations. Additionally, at the end of 2023, the airline launched its seasonal base in Gran Canaria, offering direct flights to ten destinations in Scandinavia, Finland, and the Baltics.

The airline flies from a total of eight destinations in Spain – Alicante, Barcelona, Gran Canaria, Madrid, Malaga, Palma de Mallorca, Tenerife, and Valencia. This provides Spanish customers with a variety of travel options for visiting the Baltics and the region.

Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic: “Back in 2005, Barcelona was the first airBaltic destination in Spain. Since then, demand for this destination has significantly increased, and it has become one of the airline’s most popular routes over the years. After seeing the demand among our customers for flights to and from Spain, we have continued to expand our network there, now performing direct flights from eight destinations in Spain and even operating a seasonal base in Gran Canaria.”

Additionally, this year, airBaltic celebrates 10 years of connecting Palma de Mallorca to Riga – the home of airBaltic. The airline offers up to two weekly flights between the cities during the summer season. airBaltic also operates direct flights from the Balearic Island to Vilnius (Lithuania) and Tampere (Finland), providing two weekly flights seasonally. Furthermore, the airline recently announced that it will operate pop-up flights from Palma de Mallorca to Tallinn (Estonia) at the end of this summer.

Over the last 10 years, airBaltic has carried more than 1.3 million passengers and performed over 11 thousand flights between both regions.

airBaltic operates more than 130 routes from Riga, Tallinn, Vilnius, Tampere and, seasonally, Gran Canaria, offering connections to a wide range of destinations in the airline’s route network in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Caucasus region. A complete schedule of airBaltic flights and tickets are available on the company’s homepage at www.airbaltic.com