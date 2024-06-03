



As well as an 18 million euro facelift Zenia Boulevard also has a new logo, that was designed with input from its customer base and which is launched alongside the remodelling of its facilities.

In this way, the shopping centre is able to evolve and strengthen its positioning, improving the experience and visual impact for all those who visit the mall.

In researching and developing the new brand image, the Boulevard carried out a qualitative study with customers who were able to vote for the design elements. The agency Koolbrand was then tasked to design the new logo that gains in elegance and develops its Mediterranean character, evoking the sea and the sunset sun with its colours and shapes.

Now, through this new look & feel, Zenia Boulevard is a place where allusions to local culture are ever present as its structure recreates a small village with streets, squares and fountains, encompassing its more than 150 stores

The new logo of Zenia Boulevard is a reflection of the experience that is offered to those who visit. In the words of Filipa Palhim, marketing manager of the mall, “the new logo is a reflection of the experience we offer to those who visit us: trend, culture, entertainment, freshness and pure Mediterranean essence”.

REMODELLING OF ZENIA BOULEVARD LEISURE AREAS

One of the main inspirations for the remodelling of the leisure areas of the Boulevard is Torrevieja’s pink lagoon and its flamingos. A large flamingo was put in place last month as yet another attraction for the children with an immersive experience of pure fun.

The company Lappset, which has created and sited recreational play areas and street furniture, has also been responsible for recreating this spectacular figure of the pink bird, 6.5 meters high, and located on the top floor of the mall. It will undoubtedly arouse the interest of all visitors.

In the Plaza Mayor, the sea is alluded to with a giant jellyfish with three slides that connects to an interactive fountain, a play area that was created by the company Galopín.

Another of the areas that has undergone a significant change is the toilet area, which were designed by the interior stylist Juan Ares, from the Espacio Invisible Studio. Each toilet has information on the history of its theming thanks to the collaboration of Professor Gregorio Canales, with whom we have worked directly to further illustrate this project.

The refurbishment not only improves the aesthetics of the restrooms, but also reflects social needs. Lactation rooms and toilets for PRM have been maintained and four ostomized toilet units with adapted furniture have also been included.

Zenia Boulevard

Zenia Boulevard, inaugurated in 2012, is the largest shopping centre in the province of Alicante, registering an increase in footfall of 8.6% in 2023 with 15 million visitors. Located in Orihuela Costa, in a strategic position in the La Zenia area, it has more than 150 commercial premises. In the summer of this year, the refurbishment of the shopping centre’s facilities, improvements to the façades, paving, rest areas, green areas and restaurant areas, as well as children’s leisure areas, are expected to be completed, with a total investment of 18 million euros.

Real estate operator Nhood, owned by AFM (Association Familiale Mulliez), is a player in urban real estate regeneration with a triple positive impact: social, environmental and economic (People, Planet, Profit).

The company brings together the real estate skills and expertise of 1,092 experts from 11 countries in Europe and West Africa to regenerate and sustainably transform the projects of all client-owners.