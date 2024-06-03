



Congratulations to the Pilar de la Horadada ICJ which has now turned 25 years of age. As part of the celebration, and after many months of work, the centre has also launched its new website so that the town’s youth can see everything that is offered by the council, and be aware of activities, as well as trips, resources and services that the ICJ has at its disposal.

This year, to commemorate this celebration, activities scheduled include a young monologue by Ismael Lemais and Kiskillosa and a descent through the Almádenes Canyon with a visit to the Cueva del Puerto.

The Youth Councilor, Melisa García, says that she is proud of everything that the Youth Information Center offers to the youngsters of Pilar, saying that “a lot has been achieved during these 25 years but there is still a lot of work to do. The needs of youth are increasing, society is constantly changing, along with the interests of young people. Therefore, my objective, and that of the youth professionals who make up the Department, is to continue creating and offering activities and services that meet those needs and interests. At the CIJ every young person in the municipality is welcome to the centre where we can help and advise them with a whole multitude of activities and subjects.”