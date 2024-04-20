



Mojácar Council will officially present its Tourism 2024 promotion campaign on the 25th of April 25 at the Cosentino City Madrid facilities, which will be attended by national and international tourism companies, the media, public administrations and various public figures.

At the same event and following a short break, the 2024 “City of Mojácar” Gold Indalo will be awarded to the Almería journalist Isabel Jiménez, as well as “City of Mojácar” special mentions to the singer and composer Vanesa Martin in the Art and Culture category; to the University of Granada Memolab UGR biocultural archaeology laboratory in the History and Heritage category and finally, to the El Puntazo tourist complex in the Local Business and Tradition category.

The new Mojácar tourism campaign, which will be released for the first time on the 25th, will be responsible for promoting the locality in the next tourism campaign.

Under the slogan: “Your Best Moment is to Live It”, Mojácar wants to give a nod to the increasingly widespread trend of capturing images and moments for social media instead of living and enjoying all the excellence that, in this case Mojácar offers to the visitor. A call to enjoy the landscapes, experiences, to fully enjoy free time, the cuisine, its beaches, its walks, its history and leisure.

The Mojácar 2024 slogan, “Your Best Moment is to Live It”, has already been presented at the last International Tourism Fair, achieving great acceptance for its originality despite only offering a small sample of what the full campaign will be: a video which shows, among other surprises, impressive views, corners and enclaves of Mojácar. It will also have posters and extensive promotional material that will not leave anyone indifferent.

The presentation event, which will take place in the incomparable setting of Cosentino City Madrid, especially decorated for such an important occasion, will consist of three parts.

It will start with the welcome by the locality’s mayor, Francisco García, to all attendees and the presentation of the campaign with the viewing of the promotional video. Following the presentation of the campaign, the “City of Mojácar” special mentions and the Gold Indalo 2024 will be awarded.

Finally, it is planned to offer a cocktail when it will be possible to make contact with professionals and exchange opinions about the campaign. Networking with companies and guests that will complete the programme organised for the presentation.

A day that Mojácar Council is organising meticulously and with many surprises in store.