In Spanish news this Wednesday, Russian gas imports into Europe at 15 percent, renewal of the State Pact against Gender Violence as an absolute priority in the short term, and shopping backet increases almost 50 percent in 4 years.
Plus, inflation across the Eurozone will be the financial focus this Wednesday.
Spanish News Headlines
The EU Energy Commissioner confirmed that at the end of the winter heating season (March 31), European gas reserves are at more than 58%
, the highest level recorded at this time of year, and highlighted that it is a result of diversification of energy supply, efforts to reduce demand and increased investments in renewable energy.
Russian gas imports into Europe have decreased from 45% of the total in 2021, to 24% in 2022 and 15% in 2023 and gas demand has reduced by 20%.
The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has chaired the extraordinary plenary session of the State Observatory on Violence against Women
.
This extraordinary meeting has been motivated by the seriousness of the most recent figures, which show ten women murdered by sexist violence and seven children murdered by vicarious violence in less than 4 months, and which has marked as a priority in the short term the renewal of the State Pact against Gender Violence.
A basic shopping basket (made up of oil, rice, coffee, detergent, cookies, milk, pasta and yogurt) has become 47% more expensive in four years
, going from costing 20.13 euro to 29.7 euro, according to Kantar Worldpanel, announced during the webinar ‘Building the shopping basket’.
Mayte González, Shopper&Media sector director of Kantar Worldpanel, has pointed out, the circumstances of recent years have changed consumer habits, giving rise to a consumer who goes shopping less often (2.8 times per week on average), which orients its purchase towards the dynamic channel (hypermarkets, supermarket, discount…) to the detriment of the traditional channel (greengrocer, delicatessen…).
Business, Markets and Statistics
Wednesday is a local holiday in Seville.
The focus of investors’ attention will be on Wednesday with the publication of the final Eurozone CPI data for March. Being fundamental to be able to analyse the next movements of the ECB, after its decision this month to keep the official interest rates unchanged.
Specifically, investors expect the ECB to begin the process of easing its monetary policy at its next meeting in June, with a 25 bp reduction in reference interest rates.
In America, investors will focus their attention on Wednesday on the Fed’s Beige book, which will predictably advance current economic trends and the possible challenges that the main world power is facing.
In Spain, the INE publishes birth data.
Back in the UK, inflation data for March are released and no doubt Rishi Sunak is hoping for a pre-election boost if last month’s bigger-than-expected fall is repeated.
Wednesday marks the 100-day countdown start for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Things to Do
The Todo Tren 2024 tapas event is now on in Torrevieja, taking place until 21 April.
Traffic and Travel
All this week, ROADPOL, the European Traffic Police Network, will be carrying out a speed awareness and enforcement campaign, focussing on one of the Fatal 4 most contributing factors in road traffic collisions.
