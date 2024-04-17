Sueña Torrevieja has raised concerns this week that the PP and VOX government will eliminate 19 groups, totalling 729 places, in the Official Language School of Torrevieja.
Pablo Samper, spokesperson for the group, states that 17 Spanish groups will disappear, one of German and another of Valencian, which puts at risk the continuity for the 2024/2025 academic year of a large number of students who are already currently studying.
Sueña Torrevieja will ask for the support of the mayor of Torrevieja and all municipal groups through a full motion to request the regional PP and Vox government to reverse its decision.
For their part, VOX are famously against any form of immigration, and against the use of the Valencian language, but as a counter argument could be that the learning of languages aids integration, the position of the PP is unclear.
Pablo Samper expresses his utmost recognition and support to the students, teachers, and staff of the Official Language School of Torrevieja in the face of this serious decision.
Pablo Samper assures that “Torrevieja, as the fifth city in the Valencian Community, once again suffers the contempt of the PP and Vox government with the elimination of up to 729 places for students studying at the Official School of Languages of our municipality.”
According to Samper, these are “historic cuts in public education that are going to increase throughout the legislature and are going to endanger the public education of our municipality and the Community.”
The information available to Sueña Torrevieja details that 729 places will disappear out of a total of 8,550 in the entire community, the Spanish groups go from 29 to 12, a German group and another Valencian group disappear.
Samper points out that “we are also extremely concerned about the situation in which a large part of the students who are already studying this year will be left and who may possibly see them cancelled next year, with the great harm that will be caused to them and with a clear violation of the fundamental right to access to public education.”
“Torrevieja, as a tourist municipality that welcomes thousands of citizens from all over the world, with a foreign population that represents more than 50% of the census, cannot be deprived of 17 Spanish groups that will disappear if no one reverses this decision, as well as another group of German and Valencian.”
Samper concludes by expressing his utmost recognition and support to the students, teachers, and staff of the Official Language School of Torrevieja.
A protest against the cuts to education has been organised for Wednesday outside the school.
This Is Torrevieja - Torrevieja news and events