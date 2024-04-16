



The Community vice president and Minister of Culture and Sports, Vicente Barrera, has announced that the Consell will study the implementation of measures, within its powers as an autonomous Government, to “defend the rights of the owners” of the homes against occupation. illegal.

He said that the Consell is studying a joint action together with the Department of Social Services, Equality and Housing and the Department of Justice and Interior.

Barrera explained that “we want to defend those who have never been defended, those who are the legitimate owners of homes. It is incredible, that today, the current state legislation provides them with no protection, and only the criminal is defended.”

He stated that “all victims have to know that they have a government that understands their complaints and that, we are going to fight alongside them to end this social scourge.”

Meanwhile, the general director of Victim Care, Belén Pulgar, has announced that the Department of Justice and Interior “will make all Crime Offices available to protect families against illegal occupation” and added that “our priority is that all victims of illegal occupation, from now on, have the protection they did not have.”

She said that there are 36 Crime Offices, one for each judicial district and they are completely free. In addition, there is also assistance from lawyers, psychologists and social workers to help resolve these situations.