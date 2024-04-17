



The San Javier International Jazz Festival, declared of National Tourist Interest, and one of the main cultural and tourist attractions of the town, will once again be a major summer attraction Mar Menor region this year.

The festival, organised by the Culture Department of the San Javier Council, will cost around 312,000 euros for the for the 2024 edition, artistes who will mainly be Jazz, Blues and related genres.

The contract, now released for public tender will require “a right to film and record musicians for broadcast on television and radio, at a national or regional level.” It is planned that the concerts will be held during the months of June and July 2024.

The San Javier International Jazz Festival is essentially structured by holding concerts spread over 11 nights, which will take place in the Auditorium and the new winter Theatre in Almansa Park in San Javier.

In addition, a number of other free concerts will be held in parallel in public parks. “The concerts will usually be held on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays although, if necessary, any other day of the week may be used. Each evening will feature one or two concerts, according to the definitive programming. The duration of each of the concerts must be between a minimum of 75 minutes and a maximum of 180 minutes.”

The total value of the contract amounts to 312,300.00 euros , plus VAT. This amount corresponds exclusively to the cost of the performers.