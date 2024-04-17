



All the matches will be played at Pinatar Arena from 23 to 27 April.

The national teams of Spain, Scotland and Hong Kong, will take part in the Costa Cálida Supercup, this time in the U-15 category, which will take place in Pinatar Arena from 23 to 27 April.

The three matches will be played in the main field of Pinatar Arena, all with free admission.

The two matches played by Spain will be televised live, projecting the image of the Region of Murcia and Pinatar Arena as one of the world’s leading football destinations.

The three teams participating in the Costa Cálida Supercup will fill more than 500 hotel rooms in the Mar Menor and San Pedro del Pinatar during the days of the event.

23rd April 6pm – Spain – Hong Kong, China

25th March 11am – Spain – Scotland

27th March 3pm – Hong Kong, China – Scotland