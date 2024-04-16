



The talented musical theatre group Studio 32 are presenting the musical comedy The Pajama Game at the Cardenal Belluga Theatre, San Fulgencio from Thursday 2nd to Saturday 4th of May inclusive.

Based in a pajama factory in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, it follows the story of the workers who, led by their union rep Prez, are seeking a seven and a half cent pay rise from their miserly boss, Mr Hasler. Featuring memorable songs such as “Hernando’s Hideaway” and “I’m not at all in love”, it also captures the blossoming romance of grievance committee chairman Babe Williams and the new factory superintendent Sid Sorokin (played by Doris Day and John Raitt respectively in the 1950’s film version)

Pictured are members of the cast rehearsing the number “Steam Heat”

Final preparations are now under way and tickets are selling fast. Do not miss out on a fun evening. Tickets (only 12 euros each) are available online from www.studiothirtytwo.org or from the following outlets :-

The Post Box, Dona Pepa 966 71 71 56

Cards and More, La Marina 966 79 09 54

Con Amor (with love), Quesada 865 48 16 01

Elipacrafts, Quesada 865 75 63 20

The Post Room, Benijofar 966 71 23 82

Bob’s Bar, La Marina 641 99 21 64

email tickets@studiothirtytwo.org or call 679 06 22 72