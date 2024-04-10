



Carlos Mazón has met with the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, a meeting during which he conveyed to her the main interests of the Valencian Community

The meeting took place during his visit to Brussels where he is defending the needs of the primary sector of the Valencian Community.

In this first meeting of Mazón before the European institutions, the highest representative of the Valencian Executive has described this meeting as “very important and constructive” to advance in the defence of the interests of the Valencian Community.