



The Rojales Pantomime Group have made the first of four charitable donations from the proceeds of their 2023 Pantomime, “Snow White and the Seven Christmas Elves”.

The Torrevieja Alzheimer´s Association were the grateful recipients of a generous €2000. Dee Braiden, the director of the show and John Fagg, the Chairman of the Pantomime Group (pictured) handed over the donation that was accepted by the President of the AFA Alzheimer´s Association.

Preparations have already begun for this year´s Christmas Pantomime, Dick Whittington. Auditions have taken place resulting in a full cast for the show that will be performed at the Cardenal Belluga Theatre in San Fulgencio on the 5th, 6th and 7th December. Further details to follow later in the year.

In addition to rehearsals, we meet on a regular basis for a range of social events. Although we have made a positive start, the group are still looking for volunteers to help with props, scenery, backstage etc.

If you think you may be able to help or would just like to join this friendly, sociable group, contact Alison, the director of this year´s panto at dw2024rojalespanto@gmail.com