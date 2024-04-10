



In Orihuela, Vox has announced that it has “fulfilled one of its electoral promises, which is to bring bullfighting festivals back to Orihuela.” The announcement was made by the deputy mayor and councillor for the cost, Manuel Mestre, during an interview on Radio Orihuela on Monday, following the complaint made by the municipalist group Cambiemos.

Mestre said that they are preparing a project that, after the visit of an engineer to the Bullring to advise them on the necessary changes to be made, the procedures will begin to be able to carry out “some type of bullfighting show before finishing this current legislature”.

The VOX spokesman emphasised that “in the Vox electoral program we promised the rebirth of the national sport, and now we have fulfilled our electoral promises.”

However, according to the spokesperson for the Cambiemos group, Leticia Pertegal, “it is unprecedented that, in the current era, which is characterised by great sensitivity towards animal welfare, and following the recent approval of the law for the protection of the rights and welfare of animals,” that the council intends to restore this type of atrocious act in Orihuela.”

She also criticised the fact that a bullfighting association, clearly in the minority, and almost marginal in its representation, wants to build a bullfighting museum in the bullring.

The councillor suggested that it would be more useful for the Department of Culture to invest in conserving, restoring and protecting other genuine cultural endeavours, instead of going backwards and giving their approval to the committing of further animal atrocities, and that the council should desist in these aspirations which are not in the best interests of the people of Orihuela.