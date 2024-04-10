



During all this week, the Spanish Individual Base Championship is taking place in the city of Castellón.

In the categoría infantil 2011, which hosted over 170 gymnasts, from all over Spain, Ainhoa Egea Doménech, won the bronze medal after executing a magnificent rope exercise.

There were also two national diplomas for finalists. Ainhoa Ruiz, achieved a creditable seventh position, while her partner, Valeria Vorontsova, finished in tenth position.

Valeria Bakulina, competed against 162 gymnasts from all over Spain making her debut in a national championship, where she performed a beautiful and elegant ball exercise that gave her seventh position and finalist diploma in the alevín 2013 category.

Also participating in a national championship for the very first time was Julieta Ivanova who performed a very good rope exercise.

Congratulations to all the girls for their great work in upholding the excellent reputation of Torrevieja’s Jennifer Colino Club.