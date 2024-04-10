



The Vox councillor, María del Carmen Portugal, requested in October to combine her work as a teacher with her political responsibilities, a request that, according to the PSOE, “has not been taken to plenary” by the councillor for human resources, “however we know that the councillor for Family, who should be working in the town hall full time, is already teaching a master’s degree as well as lecturing in several universities.

“It is very serious that Cllr Portugal is employed privately without the authorisation of the administration for which she supposedly works exclusively”.

“This is just another example of the lack of respect that councillors of the current government have for the voters and the role they are employed to fulfil.”

. It seems to us a lack of respect for the institution and we wonder if they will ever be aware of the image they are conveying to the public and to the municipal employees who, if they need or want to engage in another activity, comply with the law, unlike the councillor”.

Cllr Garcia has asked that the current councillor for Personnel, Agustina Rodríguez, explains why she has not resolved this matter, which is the responsibility of the plenary, “unless she can justify this delay, we are clear that there is no reason other than wanting to avoid embarrassment, in the plenary session, knowing that this lady already receives 50,500 euros, she now wants more”.