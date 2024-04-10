



In recent weeks, the Ministry of Justice and Interior has activated “Operation Horta”, whose objective is to control the traceability of the sale of fruit and vegetable products stolen in the areas agricultural products of the Valencian Community and that are not legally accredited.

Within this police operation, actions are also being carried out to verify compliance with labour, business and environmental regulations, as well as the inspection of scrap yards and warehouses where machinery or agricultural tools of illicit origin can be bought or sold.

As Councilor Elisa Núñez explained on Tuesday, “Operation Horta” began last March as a result of the increase in thefts, and will continue until the end of June. ”. The Generalitat Police are carrying out police checks on traffic routes and roundabouts with the double objective of carrying out identifications of interest for the operation, and as a deterrent measure to avoid fraudulent activities. It will also be monitored with the Generalitat helicopter and drones.

Three phases of action have been planned, the first of which is intended for the collection of information to delimit the regions, localities or cultivation areas that have to be monitored and the dates of collection and harvest, in addition to the time periods in which it is considered most necessary. the increase in police surveillance against possible illegal actions.

In the second phase, the bases and guidelines will be established to work jointly and in coordination with the local police, Civil Guard and National Police of the municipalities where the operation is carried out, while in the third phase contact will be made with the agents of the sector (producers and workers), and with the inhabitants of the towns where the device is developed.

“Operation Horta” will focus on those seasonal products characteristic of the different Valencian regions such as, for example, the Caudiel cherry in Castellón and the interior of the Marina Alta in Alicante; the loquat of L’Horta Nord and Sud, Camp de Morvedre, Camp de Turia and Vall d’Albaida; or the melons and watermelons from a good part of the Valencian geography. Other fruit and vegetable products targeted by “Operation Horta” are citrus fruits, peaches, tomatoes, onions, and zucchini.