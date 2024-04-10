



The National Police has arrested a man for a crime against public health following the discovery of a marijuana plantation, which was located in a ruined property in a rural area very close to the urban centre of Orihuela.

The marijuana was discovered when two police officers who were patrolling the rural area of ​​Orihuela to prevent violent robberies, noticed a strong smell of illegal substances in the vicinity of a home that did not appear to be inhabited.

When they carried out their investigation, they were surprised to see how, in a building in fairly poor condition, someone had built complete indoor facilities for growing marijuana plants. The facility had air conditioning, carbon filters, lighting spotlights for technical crops, and various accessories to carry out planting work.

It did not take long for the National Police to find the perpetrators, eventually discovering clear signs of the owner who often frequented the place. He was eventually arrested perpetrator in the town of Orihuela itself.

The man refused to provide a statement, but the facility found by the National Police, along with the 110 plants that were growing, and that could be removed from the illicit market, have raised serious suspicions among the agents that the detainee is not the only one responsible for the plantation.