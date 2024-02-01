



A contentious legal argument about boundaries has resulted in the court confirming that the Casas Baratas neighbourhood belongs to the municipality of Orihuela, and not neighbouring Rafal.

This has been ratified by the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community after rejecting the contentious-administrative appeal filed by the Rafal Council against the resolution, of February 8, 2022, of the director of the Valencian Cartographic Institute, approving the improvement in the geometric precision of the boundary line between the municipalities of Orihuela and Rafal.

In this sense, the Councillor for Rural Development in the Orihuela Council, Víctor Valverde, has pointed out that “it has always been clear that the Casas Baratas belong to the municipal area of ​​Orihuela, not only historically since the limit was determined in 1897, but that this has been recognised by all the authorities to which the Rafal Council has resorted”.

The reasons Rafal Council indicated that the administrative act was null and void as the legally established procedure had been dispensed with and the competent body had not resolved, and that the demarcation proposed by the Rafal Council has been rejected without any motivation within the procedure of geometric improvement.

An appeal is possible against the sentence before the 3rd Chamber of the Supreme Court.