



The shopping centre wanted to pay tribute to the characteristic aspects of Orihuela, Vega Baja, Torrevieja and Murcia, in the remodelling of its facilities.

The centre will have an area dedicated to the poet Miguel Hernández

The Zenia Boulevard Shopping Centre, managed by Nhood and owned by Ceetrus and CBRE Investment Management, located in Orihuela Costa, continues to move forward with the renovation of its facilities in which it wanted to pay tribute to its environment, reflecting the characteristics of the area in which serves.

Director Cristina Ros, said, “what we have intended when thematizing this work is to go beyond an aesthetic change. We wanted to give meaning and, above all, added value to this development, and taking into account that Zenia Boulevard is located in an area with a large tourist population and that we consider ourselves a tourist spot where many different cultures meet, we believed that it was an opportunity to show our international visitors the best of our land. As such, we pay tribute to characteristic aspects of the area that represents Orihuela, and also covers Vega Baja, Torrevieja and even the Region of Murcia.”

One of the areas that has experienced the most radical change is the toilet area, where they have had the collaboration of the interior designer Juan Ares, designer of the Espacio Invisible Studio.

Zenia Boulevard has four totally different toilet areas; One of them, the Plaza de la Lonja toilet, will be themed around citrus fruits, specifically lemons, a typical fruit of the area. Another of the toilets, the one in the garden, will be decorated with the artichoke, the star product of Vega Baja, while, in the Plaza Mayor they will have salt toilets. These allude to the pink lagoon of Mata-Torrevieja.

Each toilet will have information about the history of its theming thanks to the collaboration of Professor Gregorio Canales, with whom we have worked to illustrate this project.

Juan Ares said: “Collaborating on the theming of Zenia Boulevard has been an exciting project. From Espacio Invisible Studio, we have worked hard to reflect the unique essence of Orihuela Costa and its surroundings in every corner of the centre. In particular, the toilets have been transformed into areas that pay tribute to the rich diversity of the region, from citrus trees to the pink lagoon of Mata-Torrevieja. The collaboration with professor Gregorio Canales to include the history of the region in each theme gives value added to this thematic experience. In addition, we have extended this theming to the streets, children’s areas and rest areas, highlighting distinctive elements such as citrus trees, the sea and the Mata Torrevieja lagoon.”

The reform has not only improved the aesthetics of the toilets but has also reflected social needs. The breastfeeding rooms and toilets for PMR are maintained and four ostomized bathroom units with adapted furniture are included.

The rest areas take on great importance since they are not only increased, but also themed. This is the case of the residential area dedicated to the poet Miguel Hernández. In designing the area the shopping centre has worked closely with the Museum and House of Miguel Hernández with the aim of making visitors aware of the poet’s life, but, above all, to highlight the culture of the area.

Zenia Boulevard, opened in 2012, is the largest shopping centre in the province of Alicante, registering an increase in traffic of 8.6% in 2023 with 15 million visitors. Located in Orihuela Costa, in a strategic position in the surroundings of Orihuela, it has more than 150 commercial premises. In March of this year, the renovation of the shopping centre facilities is scheduled to be completed to improve the facades, the pavement, the rest areas, the green areas and the restaurant areas, as well as the children’s leisure areas and the 18 million euros have been invested.