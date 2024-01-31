



The L’Aljub Shopping Centre in Elche, managed by CBRE, has held an event with the media under the motto ‘Our destiny, a sustainable future’, in which the management team presented the sustainability balance sheet for the year 2023 and announced various new developments planned for 2024. The presentation was directed by Daniel Párraga García, manager of the shopping centre, and Lucía González Ortiz, Marketing Director of L’Aljub.

During the event, Daniel Párraga highlighted the main sustainability and solidarity figures of the shopping centre. ” This year our Solidarity Space has been active for more than 180 days, which has meant an economic benefit from the shopping centre of more than 31,200 euro. In addition, more than 55,000 euro have been invested in support, dissemination and donations.” Párraga has also emphasised that “for another year, 100% of the electrical energy consumed by L’Aljub has come from renewable energy and the CO2 footprint of the shopping centre corresponding to the consumption of electrical energy has been zero.”

Regarding the influx of visitors, Párraga has indicated that “in 2023 more than seven million people have visited us. Our intention is to continue growing and improving, always offering the best service. Getting involved and being part of the city, its leisure, culture and customs”.

L’Aljub news in 2024

Lucía González has presented the news for next year. Among them, she highlighted that “The ‘III Oasis Market Fest’ will merge with the Re-Fashion project and will highlight local and km 0 products. The objective is to raise awareness about quality purchases and thus do more for the planet.” In addition, she has mentioned the organisation of events and talks to promote the collection and exchange of clothing, as well as tastings to publicise local products.

González has also announced that ” the ABC Cinemas of L’Aljub are going to carry out a comprehensive renovation to become a facility with truly Premium theatres.”