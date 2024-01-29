



The U-17 women’s teams from the Philippines, Scotland, England and Sweden will take part in the MIMA Cup at Pinatar Arena from February 2 – 9.

All matches will be held on the main field of the Pinatar complex to which there will be free admission.

Scotland and Sweden will open the tournament on Monday, February 5 at 11:00 a.m. while England and the Philippines will play at 4:00 p.m. The winners of the two matches will meet in the grand final on Friday, February 8 at 4:00 p.m.

Running up to the MIMA Cup, there will be a friendly between England and the Netherlands at Pinatar Arena on Saturday, February 3 at 12:00 p.m.

Pinatar Arena has quickly become one of the international references in women’s football. The MIMA Cup 2024 will serve as an appetizer for the prestigious Costa Cálida Pinatar Cup, which will be played at both the senior and under-19 categories from February 19 to 28 and will feature teams including Scotland, Finland, Slovenia the Philippines and others.