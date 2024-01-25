



Unlike many other things, the Orihuela carnival party will not die with the new government team. The Council confirmed on Wednesday that the Carnival parade, promoted by the previous municipal government, will hold its second edition. It will take place on February 9, at 6:30 p.m.

The route will be very similar to last year, starting on C/Alfonso XIII, continuing along Avda Teodomiro and ending at Glorieta.

The participants will also be much the same as last year, with many music and dance academies from the municipality taking part, which, with their costumes, will add that note of colour to the party. The parade is expected to feature la Escuela Municipal de Danza, la Asociación Acamdo, la Academia Óscar y Ángela, la Academia Ana Belén Navarro and el Centro Acción.

The councillor, Gonzalo Montoya (Vox), has highlighted the importance of this parade and the “great approval ” it had last year. “These events undoubtedly add a dynamic element of commercial activity and are a new tourist attraction for the city, also serving as an ideal showcase to feature the extraordinary work carried out by our dance schools and academies.”

The previous councillor of Tourism, María García (PSOE), also welcomed the news on her social networks. “We don’t know what tourist attractions our city will feature at Fitur, but Orihuela will have a Carnival again and I am very happy to have been the original promoter. Last year we introduced this idea that society and commerce welcomed with great enthusiasm. It was a huge success and I hope that this year the success will be repeated”.

ORIHUELA COSTA CARNIVAL – 17 FEBRUARY

Eight days later, on Saturday 17 February, a group of local residents are putting together the first Orihuela Costa Carnival in which no less than 27 troupes have already agreed their participation.

There are four invited troupes from Torrevieja and Pilar de la Horadada and the rest are being made up from the Orihuela Costa schools, the IES Playa Flamenca, local dance schools, the Civic Centre, the AMPAs and the neighbourhood associations and different nationalities, with the route around Playa Flamenca and Los Dolses.

Although there are doubts about financial support from the municipality, the council will provide a stage and music.

The parade will also have the support of sponsors, since many businessmen from the coast have shown interest in there being as many events on the coast as in the city and in the districts,” according to the president of the Orihuela Costa Festival Commission, Rosa Cárcamo.

On Sunday 17 March it will then be the turn of the Irish Community to provide the joy and colour for the coast, with the holding of the X1 St Patrick’s Day Parade through the streets of Cabo Roig. In the final stages of planning, the event will again bring thousands of visitors to the area, many travelling over from Ireland, to attend the event that has now established itself as one of the premier St Patricks Day Parades in Europe.