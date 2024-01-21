



Thousands of people demonstrated in Alicante on Saturday 20 January, as well as in many municipalities across the region, demanding ‘Freedom for Palestine’ and an end to the war in Gaza. They have demanded an end to the “genocide” of the Palestinian people, as well as a request to the Spanish Government that it puts an end to both the arms trade and relations with Israel, a country for which they are also asking for sanctions.

“Concrete actions” were requested to stop “this barbarism”, in support of the process initiated by South Africa against Israel before the International Court of Justice.

The demonstrations took place in Alicante, in Alcoy, Torrevieja, Villena and in Elche where there were two, one at lunchtime and another in the evening.

The demands are directed at the government of Spain for “the immediate cessation of relations with the state of Israel”, which they call genocidal, in addition to demanding the “withdrawal and condemnation of operations in the Red Sea.”

They urge the country to break trade relations with Israel and end the arms trade with them. “We demand that they officially condemn the crimes that the Zionist state is committing, “they said.

In Elche, the ‘Elx amb Palestine’ asked for “maximum dissemination and the participation of all people, groups, associations that defend the Palestinian cause.”

They read a manifesto and at the end of the demonstration, where they also carried out a theatrical performance “reflecting the destruction that the Palestinian people are suffering.”

At the national level, the Solidarity Network against the Occupation of Palestine (Rescop) had called for a total of 115 protests in Spanish cities on Saturday, against the Spanish Government, for “failing to comply with state and international legislation by maintaining the arms trade with Israel.”

The organizers consider that the Spanish Executive “is not doing enough to prevent the genocide against the Palestinian people. ” “We must pressure the Spanish Government to end its complicity!”