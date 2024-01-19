



Together with their Security councillors, the mayors of Orihuela and Pilar de la Horadada, held a meeting on Friday to ensure that the two municipalities present a united front when formally requesting additional officers from the Government Subdelegation, for the Guardia Civil detachment in Torre de la Horadada that serves the entire municipality of Pilar de la Horadada and the Orihuela Costa.

Both municipalities have agreed on the need for the Government to increase the number of agents that provide service in this eastern area, which sees a massive additional increase of the population in the summer. The requests will be channelled through the Local Security Boards in each of the towns, where meetings are scheduled to be held in the coming weeks.

The mayor of Pilar de la Horadada, José María Pérez, highlighted the work of the Civil Guard that is always “at the service of the population from the Torre barracks”. He also praised the professionalism they show “in supporting the population and the residents” at any time they are required.

The mayor of Orihuela, Pepe Vegara, emphasised “the importance of the Civil Guard in being able to count on a larger staff that can provide greater coverage to the coastal area, because this has an impact on security and, therefore, it also has a major impact on the municipality being considered a safe tourist destination.”

The Orihuela City Council will now notify these demands and needs to the rest of the Civil Guard positions (in addition to Torre de la Horadada), in Aspe, San Miguel, Jacarilla, Almoradí and Callosa, since together they all cover Orihuela Costa, Torremendo, Virgen del Camino, La Murada, San Bartolomé, Barbarroja and Entrenaranjos.