



For more than a decade, the residents of Lomas de Cabo Roig have been demanding the erection of a pedestrian bridge over the AP-7. Currently, pedestrians, mums with children in pushchairs, mobility scooters, wheelchair users, bicycles and all, share the same narrow verge along the side of a busy, dangerous and unlit the road, when walking between the Lomas urbanisation and the coast.

As the only way to cross the barrier that separates the urbanisation from supermarkets, bars, restaurants and the coastline, the risk that this 2km stroll entails during daylight is enormous, and, with no illumination, far more so as the light fades.

Now, thankfully, the mayor, Pepe Vegara, has said that it is time to close this chapter, which, along with a new reservoir for drinking water, he considers to be one of the two priority works on the Oriola coast. As such we understand that the mayor is now thinking about requesting a loan of 1.37 million to carry out the project.

The history of the requirement dates back to January 2002. That year the Plenary approved the urban development of the Lomas de Cabo Roig sector with the company Urbana San Miguel SL. The agreement included a guarantee of 1.2 million that the company placed with Bancaja (now CaixaBank) in December 2004. In that agreement, the erection of the bridge over the AP-7 was among the construction company’s obligations.

However, in subsequent years the company began to experience economic difficulties with the bursting of the real estate bubble, so was never willing to fulfil their commitment.

Deciding they could wait no longer, in 2018, the City Council obtained the State Highways permit, an authorisation that Urbana San Miguel was using as an excuse, so as to not undertake the work. But, once again, and despite now having the papers in order, the developer ignored the City Council’s demands.

In the ordinary plenary session of July 2021, the government, led at the time by Mayor Emilio Bascuñana, exasperated by the lack of progress, declared the expiration of the agreement due to the failure of the developer, and it was agreed to seize the guarantee of 1.2 million euros that had been deposited by the developer in 2004. However, the bank refused to hand over the money. The case ended up in the Contentious-Administrative Court.

As the legal process was being followed, the councillor of Urban Planning, José Aix (Cs), authorised the drawing up of specifications for the bridge, the drafting of which was put out to tender. However, the municipal secretary then reported an error in the specifications, so, in the end, the project was withdrawn.

Now, while the council continues to seek the unblocking of the promoters deposit through the courts, the mayor feels that the loan would be enough to undertake the entire project. At the time of writing however, it is nothing more than a consideration, with the mayor still pondering on any decision.