



Do you want to sing? Then why not join our friendly singing group?

We are a friendly, mixed, international singing group and we are always looking to welcome new members. We sing for fun and help raise money for charity along the way.

Make new friends, enjoy a new hobby and help your well being too.

Fancy giving it a go? Then why not come along to our next rehearsal!!! Rehearsals start again 23 January 2024.

No audition necessary, just come along and have a friendly chat with our members, who knows you may discover your inner vocalist.

We rehearse every Tuesday 2pm – 4pm at the Lakeview Restaurant and Bar, Calle Toledo16, Quesada, 03170

For further enquiries: lorraine.simpson@yahoo.co.uk or WhatsApp +34 663 75 17 73