



Alicante consolidates its attractiveness among the so-called nomadic workers and makes huge gains in the residential tourism market by becoming a preferred destination for citizens of British origin who would like to move to another country to work remotely.

This is according to a study prepared by the global payments platform Nebeus based on a survey of 400 professionals from the United Kingdom, in which Alicante is identified as the third preferred Spanish city if given the opportunity to carry out their work activity remotely.

The study, carried out at the end of 2023, specifies, first of all, that Spain, with 22%, is the favourite country for British people to work remotely. Followed by the United States (19%), France (13%), Portugal (6%), Southeast Asia (5%), Latin America (3%) and Eastern Europe (2%).

And among the different options in the national territory, Alicante would appear as the third most chosen alternative, at the same level as Madrid, also in that same position, being the preferred city by 5% of those surveyed. With this, the capital of the Costa Blanca would overtake another Mediterranean city that usually appears at the top of all classifications in terms of residential tourism and in terms of development of the digital economy, Malaga.

According to the study, the city in Spain at the ranking is Barcelona , ​​with 14%. Valencia would follow in second position, being the preferred alternative for another 7% of those surveyed. And then Alicante and Madrid would appear ahead of Málaga, which would be selected by another 4%, the same percentage as Palma de Mallorca. In fifth position would be Seville, for which another 3% would opt. And the remaining 46% of respondents would not be sure which city to choose, according to the study.

The majority age group of British professionals who opted for Alicante is between 45 and 50 years old (13%), followed by 35 to 40 (7%) and 20 to 25 (4%). “This average age positions Alicante as a destination not only in which to work remotely, but also as a possible place in which to retire,” the study points out.