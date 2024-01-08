



The exhibition of Terracotta Warriors of Xi’an has been a great stimulus for the museum, having attracted more than 245,000 people since its opening.

The Provincial Archaeological Museum of Alicante (Marq) has recorded the visit of 300,271 people during 2023, the highest number in its history, according to sources from the Provincial Council, this Sunday.

The president, Toni Pérez, said that these results “extraordinary” as he highlighted the effort and dedication of all the museum staff. “For yet another year, it has managed to offer a broad, attractive and first-class cultural opportunity,” he said.

The Warriors of Xian break records in the history of the MARQ

The international exhibition “The legacy of the Qin and Han Dynasties, China. The Terracotta Warriors of Xi’an” has been the main reason for the 2023 surge in visitors. Since its opening last March it has attracted 245,306 people, becoming the most visited travelling exhibition in the history of the Marq.

However, the extensive and varied programming carried out, both in the museum and in its monuments and archaeological sites, has also contributed to these figures, which has included children’s activities, conferences, dramatized visits and guided tours.

The president of the Provincial Council said that “the successes of the Marq cannot be measured only by its number of visitors”, but also in “its role as a cultural advocate of our province it goes much further”, while repeating the satisfaction of “having such a broad public response.”

The months of August, November, July, December and June have been, in that order, the months that have attracted most people, each bringing in more than 25,000 people. Likewise, this month, January, is also expected to be a public success, coinciding with the closing of the “Warriors of Xi’an” exhibition on Sunday the 28th.

Many other exhibitions that are integrated into the Marq management network have also reached very significant numbers throughout 2023, the same sources explain. La Illeta dels Banyets, in El Campello, closed the year with 16,549 visits, and Tossal de Manises, in Alicante, received 10,422 people.

Pérez also pointed out that “if we add to this data that obtained in the traveling exhibitions that have toured the provincial and national territory, we would be talking about figures exceeding half a million visitors.” Among them he highlighted the recently inaugurated exhibition “Idols. Millenary Looks”, which is exhibited in the Museum of Huelva.