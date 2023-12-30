



A fire has totally destroyed a single-family home in Orihuela on Friday night. The Provincial Firefighters Consortium received notification of the incident at 9:28 p.m., in the Zanja 4 neighbourhood of the Oriola district of San Bartolomé.

When they arrived at the scene, they found the house completely on fire, with the wooden roof particularly badly affected, having completely collapsed. Fortunately, the couple, believed to be of English nationality, were able to get out of the house so there were, thankfully, no injuries, just the loss of the house and other material damage.

The firefighting services had put the fire out by 11:58 p.m. after mobilizing a command unit, a heavy rural bomb and a ladder truck with a sergeant, a corporal and six firefighters from the Orihuela park.