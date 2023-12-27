



The National Police arrested a 46-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman accused of defrauding their tenant of 29,000 euro after renting with the right to purchase a home in Elche that did not belong to them, posing as an employee and owner of a real estate company, respectively.

As reported by the National Police, the victim filed a complaint after advancing said amount of money to obtain a monthly rental address of one thousand euro and the right to purchase that he had agreed with the detainees.

The injured party signed the contract and gave the money, but they did not give him the keys after justifying that they had to previously turn on the electricity and water.

After several unanswered calls, the renter discovered that the house was owned by a construction company and the person in charge of this company let him know that both the man and the woman do not work with the real estate company with which he formalised the contract and that the homes did not have rent with option to purchase.

Being aware of the scam, he filed a complaint at the Elche National Police Station and the agents confirmed through the real estate manager that the scammer only had permission to act as an intermediary in the rental of the home, but that he was not authorised to carry out any further action.

Finally, the impostors were arrested for an alleged crime of fraud. In addition, the man was aware of the ban on leaving the national territory issued by a Torrevieja court for other matters.