



The Councilor for Social Welfare, Agustina Rodríguez, opened the IV Autism-Orihuela Conference that was held on December 26 and 27 at the La Lonja Auditorium. More than a hundred people took part in these sessions which were aimed at families, professionals and students all involved with people with ASD, as well as the general public.

Rodríguez said that in the last 40 years the prevalence of Autism Spectrum disorders has increased significantly, reaching one case per hundred births. “We, the people who assume public responsibility, have the obligation and responsibility to enable the creation of actions that make autism visible and it is, in this sense, that the organization of these conferences, which in its fourth edition, are framed, creating a common place, where professionals, students, associations and families can share experiences, knowledge and actions to improve care for people with autism.”

The conference featured presentations by Karina Solcoff (Challenges of memory in autism), Daniel Valdez (Keys for creating friendly contexts), Lisa Maranini (Importance and models of Psychoeducational Intervention) and Gema López (The role of family in intervention models).