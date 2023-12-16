



The Melody Maker choir has been very busy raising money for charities this December, singing at various events. On the 7 December they sang at The Naval Association Torrevieja Christmas meal and raised money for the Age Concern Charity, then on the 15th December, they were singing at a Christmas event at the Marina Bar, Torrevieja, helping them raise funds for their charity.

The Melody Makers are a friendly group of singers who meet for rehearsals every Tuesday, 2-4pm at The Lakeview Bar, Calle Tolledo, Quesada. We are always looking for new members, for further details contact lorraine.simpson@yahoo.co.uk or WhatsApp 633 75 17 73. Our next rehearsal in the New Year is Tuesday 23 January, so why not come along and meet us?