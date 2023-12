On Tuesday Victoriano Gilabert from Oriola was appointed as the new Chief Admiral of the Maritime Action Force, /Director of Naval Operations). His inauguration took place in Cartagena, in the offices of the Captain General, and in the presence of various civil and military authorities.

Gilabert was born in Orihuela in 1964 and during his military career he has been director of Navy Personnel, director of Naval Education and commander of the Juan Sebastián de Elcano Training Ship.