



Many Brits were shocked when Deal or No Deal was canceled in 2016 after 11 years and almost 3000 episodes. The Noel Edmonds-fronted show was engrained in UK culture, and it was hard to imagine what weekday evenings would be like without the box opening gameshow on Channel 4.

Luckily, Deal or No Deal has returned, this time on ITV. The reboot is hosted by Stephen Mulhern and has garnered plenty of great feedback so far. The series will now hopefully stick around for at least another 11 years.

Casino Games Provide Ways for Expats to Experience Deal or No Deal

Despite Deal or No Deal having been off-air in the UK for almost seven years, the franchise has still been going strong in other areas.

Casino games have been the best way for UK expats in Spain to experience the show, and playing slots has helped stoke nostalgia in many residents here. There are numerous official games to choose from, including Deal or No Deal: What’s in Your Box, Deal or No Deal: The Perfect Play, and Deal Or No Deal: Golden Box Megaways.

Not only do these games help people reminisce about the series, but they serve as a reminder about old pub fruit machines. Deal or No Deal was one of the most common themes on physical game cabinets in the pre-online casino era, highlighting how the Banker and co have been mainstays in mainstream culture for a long time. Now that Deal or No Deal is back, there are likely to be even more games released to help boost it and draw in more viewers.

ITV Version of Show Could be Hugely Successful

The ITV version of Deal or No Deal could be just as successful as its predecessor. It’s still being produced by Remarkable Entertainment, who led the show from 2009 to 2016. That means that many of the classic elements that made Deal or No Deal so great in the first place remain, and this should help to bring back old viewers.

There are a few key differences that are designed to help the new series appeal to a fresh audience as well.

The biggest change is bringing in Mulhern as the host. The 46-year-old is one of the up-and-coming gems of UK television, similar to where Edmonds was at the same age.

Along with being a charismatic presenter, the former Britain’s Got Talent presenter can bring some of his magic tricks to proceedings. This adds another entertainment element, and viewers are impressed with what they have seen so far.

If you didn’t know that Deal or No Deal was back yet, you’d better hurry up and catch up. If you loved the original, you’ll enjoy this one. It brings just enough freshness but also has all the classic elements in place.