



Several Santa Pola Local Police officers started a solidarity activity this week that consists of traveling a 100-kilometre ultrawalking route throughout the municipal area, organised by the Star Spain police association.

The objective is to give visibility to the Cielo de Colores Association of people with different abilities that fights for the social development of people with ASD, ADHD, etc., and, whilst raising awareness, they will also collect used Lego pieces.

The reason is the so-called “legotherapy”, a therapy based on the small, plastic building bricks, used as a therapeutic workshop aimed at boys and girls who need to strengthen their social skills, participating in groups to do common projects, where each one contributes a specific role to achieve a goal.

The Santapoleros police officers set off to walk for two days to cover those 100 kilometres of route monitored through social networks to convey the need to obtain hundreds of Lego pieces that can be donated at the Local Police Headquarters to be destined to this noble solidarity cause.

If you would like to contribute and are not lucky enough to meet the officers on their collection walk, you can of course call into the Local Police station to donate.