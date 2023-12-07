



Elche recorded its all-time high in the price of rental housing in November, according to the latest report from the Idealista real estate portal.

In the last month, the municipality has recorded 7.3 euro per square metre, which represents an increase of 14.1% when compared to the same period of the previous year. It also represents an increase of 1.3% compared to the month of October. But not only the rent has experienced an increase in November, but also the apartments for sale, which sets the square metre at 1,259 euro. This represents an increase in the year-on-year figure of 10.1%, although it drops slightly when compared to the month of October.

In July, Compromís per Elx presented to the municipal plenary session the proposal for the city council to apply the new Housing Law with the aim of establishing “tensioned zones” in Elche to regulate the rental price. A measure that was rejected by the PP and Vox when they understood that this decision would involve interfering with private property.

However, the municipality that has registered a greater increase in the price of homes for sale in November has been Santa Pola with the square metre at 1,872 euro. In this way, it marks a historical maximum with an increase of 18.1% if compared to the same period in 2022.

Crevillente, for its part, has also registered its historical maximum in home sales with the square metre at 891 euro, which represents a year-on-year increase of 10.4%.