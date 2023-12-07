Good days golf last Tuesday, at Las Colinas with Sunny Corner golf Xmas jumper day. Blind pairs winners George Gunn and Shane Scoot-denness, par 3s combined Ron Thompson, pictured.
All round best player George Gunn.
