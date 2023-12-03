



Today is a landmark occasion in the history of THE LEADER NEWSPAPER, as this Great Costa Blanca Weekly celebrates its 1000th Edition.

During the intervening years, since its first publication on 6th April 2004, over 20 million copies have rolled off the presses, all to be distributed absolutely free of charge, across the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida.

In the twenty years since our launch the country and the world have seen a multitude of changes as our editors and journalists have pioneered predominantly LOCAL Spanish journalism, both NEWS and SPORT, reporting on numerous elections, the economic crisis, the abdication of King Juan Carlos, a multitude of tragic murders, the impact of COVID-19 and the 2019 DANA, as well as campaigning on issues as varied as hospital waiting times and corruption in local politics.