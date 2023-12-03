



AGS at the Lucky Lion – LAS RAMBLAS Thursday 30TH November 2023

This month 36 members of AGS went to Las Ramblas golf to take part in the 3rd and final round of our Masters Competition. The weather was sunny with a strong breeze. The course was in a good condition and the majority of the players scored well.

Prizes were presented to the following winners: – NTP Hole 6 – Anders Wiman, NTP in 2 Hole 9 – Denis McCormack, NTP Hole 14 – Anders Wiman, NTP in 2 Hole 15 – Frederique Van der Linden, NTP in 3 Hole 18 – Ben Croft. All received a €10 Voucher from Galaxy Golf.

The Best Net score on Hole 17 was Ben Croft, Net 3, who won a bottle of brandy, donated by Derek Fleet.

The Team Event was won by Russell Bailey, Ben Croft, Frederique Van der Linden and Rita Potters with a combined score of 98 pts (Best 3 from 4). The winning team each received a €10 Galaxy Golf Voucher kindly sponsored by Wayne Stevenson

The Main Prizes are as follows:

The Silver Division runner up was Bob Chambers (32 pts)

The Silver Division winner was Ben Croft (33 pts)

The Gold Division runner up was Mike Fitzpatrick (32 pts)

The Gold Division winner was Russell Bailey (35 pts)

Gold and Silver Division winners and runners up won vouchers from the Lucky Lion.

Congratulations go to our overall winner, Russell Bailey

Nigel Hardy, the PGA teaching pro at Lo Romero golf has kindly offered to sponsor our Captain Gary Armstrong with a voucher for a free lesson at Lo Romero golf; this was presented to the overall winner.

The Masters 2023 was won by Mike Fitzpatrick and his green shirt for the 2024 season was handed to him by lasts years Masters winner, Denis McCormack.

Congratulations from all at AGS to Mike for a well-deserved win and many thanks go to Galaxy Golf for their support this season

The captain’s chosen charity is Help at Home, and this year’s fund currently stands at €1978-00. Many thanks go to Sam Udell our charity member for her continued hard work.

Many thanks go to Michael, Annoushka and staff of the Lucky Lion for their continued support and delicious after-match meal and refreshments.

Our next match on Thursday, 14th December and will be the Sponsors Trophy Competition held at Las Colinas Golf resort, followed by the Annual Champions Dinner night at the No7 Gastro Restaurant.

We have 40 places available for the golf and unlimited for the dinner.

If you wish to play in our next event, please place your name on the list at Societygofing.co.uk (Members and members guests), or contact the Secretary for any further information at alfiesgolfsociety@gmail.com

Gary Armstrong