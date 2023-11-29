



Members of the Levante Veterans Association visited the head office of the Samaritans in Spain on Saturday where they made a donation of 500 euro to the Punta Marina based charity. The money was raised by the collection taken at the recent Remembrance Service held in Mil Palmeras.

The contribution was received by the Vice President, Les Holloway, who took the opportunity to outline some of the work carried out by the Samaritans locally from where a team of listeners continue to answer calls, providing a confidential listening service between 10am and 10pm every day.

Les also presented a certificate of appreciation to Levante Veterans in appreciation for their bequest.

Samaritans in Spain is available to provide confidential emotional support for people who are experiencing feelings of distress or despair, including those which may lead to suicide.

The service is offered via FREEPHONE 900 525 100 to call when you have feelings that need to be expressed in order to protect your wellbeing. Samaritans want to help you to feel empowered – to take back some control.

On Wednesday the Association made a further donation of 500 euro to the AACC in Campoverde, as a contribution toward their research and early detection cancer screening service. The Veterans met with the local President Julie Hobbs and a number of her volunteers from the Charity Shop, situated behind the medical centre, outside which the presentation of the monies was made by Jean Heald and Eddie Coleman.

The AACC provide subsidised mammograms, prostate checks and cancer screening at the IMED Hospital in Torrevieja. They are now also able to provide a dermatology service with a skin scan. Should you require more information please get in touch by email at: aacc.campoverde@hotmail.com