



Thursday 30 November 2023 is a date for the future history books, as a new, and long-awaited boat enters into service with the Spanish Navy.

The submarine S-81 Isaac Peral takes to service on and under the sea, having been built in Cartagena, over a period of almost 20 years.

The Isaac Peral (S-81) is a submarine ( SSK-AIP ) of the S-80 class belonging to the Spanish Navy, built by Navantia in Cartagena, Spain, and the fourth submarine of the Navy to bear the name Isaac Peral.

Considerably larger than the Isaac Peral now safely stored inside the naval museum in the town of birth of this latest boat, the S-81’s sponsorship ceremony was held on April 22, 2021, by Princess Leonor​ and was launched on May 7, 2021. The port and sea tests were carried out during 2022 and part of this year.

The Isaac Peral is the first of four new technology propulsion submarines, belonging to the S-80 class, ordered from Navantia by the Spanish Navy. In its first technical stop (year 2029/30) it will be equipped with the AIP system, developed by the company Abengoa Innovación SA, a company that is part of Abengoa.

Its construction began in 2005, finishing the construction of the resistant hull on October 15, 2010.

With an aged fleet, the Spanish Navy had suffered many problems in recent years maintaining the submarines, even facing one point with no boats available in service.