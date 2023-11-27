



The Pascual Flores was back in Torrevieja on Monday morning, having docked at the Puerto Deportivo Marina Salinas, where, from 29 November to 29 January, it can be visited by the public.

This historic ship, built in Torrevieja in 1917, thus returns to the place of its birth, concluding the successful tour it has made this year through many European and Spanish ports, as Torrevieja’s floating maritime and cultural museum and a symbol of classic sailboats.

During 2023 it has travelled more than 4,000 nautical miles, having visited 22 cities in Spain, France, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Holland, Germany and Portugal, and has taken part in many important events and Maritime Festivals of tall ships, in European ports such as Rouen (France), Amsterdam (Holland) and Bremerhaven (Germany).

It has been an extraordinary tour in which the Pascual Flores has found a great media and public interest, receiving nearly 30,000 visitors, who have boarded this classic Mediterranean sailboat, where they have been able to learn about its history and the fabulous maritime heritage, and of Torrevieja shipbuilding.

During its stay at the Puerto Deportivo Marina Salinas, the pailebote can be visited by the public, who will be able to walk across the wooden decks of this imposing ship, tour its cabins, learn about its fabulous history and what life is like on board for its crew members.