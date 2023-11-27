



Renfe will begin its first high-speed service Avlo, Madrid Chamartín Clara Campoamor – Elche – Murcia on December 10. The tickets were due to go on sale this Monday, November 27, according to a Renfe press release.

The new Avlo trains will become the first “low cost” high-speed service on this line with two daily journeys, one in each direction, between both cities, offering 5,000 seats per week.

The train will stop at the intermediate stations of Orihuela Miguel Hernández, Elche, Alicante, Villena, Albacete Los Llanos and Cuenca Fernando Zóbel.

The departure time from Murcia station will be at 10:32 a.m. daily. In the opposite direction, the departure from Madrid-Chamartín will be at 6:15.

The price of the tickets will start at seven euros. The marketing will be in a single class and the sale of tickets will be managed through a system that offers the best available price at all times for the requested trip.

On top of the base price, the traveller can add additional services, such as seat selection, changes or cancellations and additional luggage. The base price includes a free cabin suitcase and a carry-on bag.

Accompanied Children

Children under 14 years of age will have a basic fare of five euros, as long as they are accompanied by an adult, with a maximum of two child tickets per adult.

There are also discounts of 20% for large families in the general category, and 50% for large families in a special category.

With the new programming, the number of high-speed trains between Murcia and Madrid will increase to 10 trains per day, 5 in each direction, instead of the 4 per day that currently operate.

With the introduction of this service, Renfe overtakes the French operator Ouigo, which last summer offered its trains between Madrid and Elche from 9 euros in the spring of 2024, without a stop in Alicante, with a journey time of 2 hours and 20 minutes.