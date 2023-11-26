



Montgo Golf Society Played for The Captains Charity Cup at Oliva Nova CC today Sponsored by the Society.

The Charity this year is All about the Children, who do a wonderful work looking after children in Gandia. We raised 122 euros, and the society will match this sum.

Our winner this week was Sally Cottrell with 40 Stableford points in 2nd place was Alan McManus with 37 points beating Nigel Siddell into 3rd place on countback. Nearest the pin prizes this week went to Robbie Dunne & Sally Burrowes on the 5thin 2 & 16th Holes.

We had four 2’s this week with George Braddick, Nigel Siddell, Sally Burrowes & Chris Chapman taking home coveted Montgo Golf Balls. We also played our final game in the annual Eclectic Competition which was sponsored by Ian Bonser who presented this year’s Winner George Braddick & Alan Lowans the Runner up with keepsake trophies.