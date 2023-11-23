



Mojácar Council has signed an agreement with the Dabo Consulting Group on free training and obtaining an official professional certificate for the residents of the municipality.

With this agreement, the Local Council aims to promote and facilitate continuous training as a vehicle for the personal and professional growth and development of Mojácar residents who want it, in this way helping to find better options, in accordance with their interests and professional goals, offering all the necessary tools to be able to develop a solid and successful professional career from Mojácar without great efforts in an investment in time and travel.

The Dabo Consulting group, with more than 10 years of experience, is a leading training centre in the education sector and successful bidder in the Ministry of Education call for bids to teach free classes that lead to obtaining professional certificates.

This agreement offers, to all those who want to sign up and who meet the access requirements, the opportunity to obtain a Professional Certificate in the job position they want to work in. This official title will allow for obtaining a recognition of professional skills accredited with validity, not only in Spain but also throughout Europe.

The training to be carried out to obtain professional certificates will consist of doing a theoretical part online, some face-to-face sessions for tutoring and evaluations and a practical part in companies, improving employability and the possibility of accessing certain job positions, since without this qualification it would be more difficult.

The training offer includes up to 18 different offers ranging from different areas in administrative management, tourism, information technology, free-time activities, sales, agriculture, warehouse management, etc.

To access this educational offer, which has a limited number of places, a registration period is open until the 31st of December 2023 where all you have to do is make your request via; https://grupodaboconsulting.com/servicios/formacion/ayuntamiento-de-mojacar/ or by going to the citizen service office and filling out an application form.