



The Valencian Superior Court has rejected the appeals presented by the Cambiemos Orihuela and the Government Agency for the Demarcation of State Roads giving the green light to the urbanization of Cala Mosca.

Cambiemos says that it is deeply disappointed with the criteria expressed by the Court in its Sentence. “Our legal services are evaluating the ruling and we are now waiting for the decision of the Ministry of Transport,” explained councillor Quique Montero.

“It is bad news that comes at a crucial time for the future of Orihuela Costa,” said Montero, who added that “the reports reflect that with the existing infrastructure there is no capacity for additional supply to the planned urban developments. The capacity for drinking water to coastal homes is already at 100% of its capacity, and the construction of the 2,200 homes will further add to this difficult situation.

In a statement to the press Cambiemos wrote, “This irresponsible development also endangers local biodiversity by compromising the natural habitat of numerous species that depend on this coastal environment.”

The group, as on so many previous occasions, repeats “residents will suffer the loss of one of the most emblematic beaches in Orihuela. The cultural, tourist and environmental importance of this beach makes its disappearance an irreparable loss for Orihuela and for those who enjoy the natural beauty of the area. “The degradation of the coastal environment will negatively affect not only biodiversity, but also the tourist attraction and the general well-being of the municipality.”

They stated their complete bewilderment “at the response of certain political representatives who have adopted a more hooligan-like approach.” They consider that “the true irresponsibility lies in the destruction of the landscape and our natural environment, all for the exclusive benefit of a few. This places a very significant burden on future generations, who will face environmental and health challenges that could have been avoided with more responsible planning and management by the responsible authorities.”