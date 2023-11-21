



Internacional CB Football Supporters Club

U.D.F. Sax 1 – 1 C.D. Montesinos

In a lacklustre game where neither club dominated, the first half was an even affair where, those of us that travelled to the game, waited patiently for Monte to take this game by the scruff of the neck.

Alas, the most exciting thing that happened in the first 45 minutes, was the Sax defender picking up his second yellow and taking the walk for “an early bath”.

The 0 – 0 score-line told it’s own story.

Suffice to say, the hardy souls that made the trip “north” to Sax, expected Monte to press the accelerator, take the game to their opponents and take all three points and extend their lead at the top of the Division. Or at least that was the plan.

However, despite Damian scoring early on from the penalty spot, it was actually the home side, with a player less, that looked the most likely to score and so it was.

This draw, our first draw of the season, still leaves us top but with a 2 point advantage of second placed Guardamar.

Next week we have a home game against another of those sides pushing to catch us up when Eldense “C” visit “The Cauldron”. Day and time yet to be confirmed.

Man of the Match was our centre half Richard, who had a superb match for us.

Match report by Eddie Cagigao.

Photo’s by David Winder.

CHARITY COLLECTION

It’s that time of year again. Christmas charity donation.

As we do every year around this time, we will again do a food collection, for the social services to distribute to those families less fortunate than ourselves.

Over the last few years, rather than ask you to bring food to a collection point, we ask you to make a cash donation.

We then pay for vouchers (to the value of our collection) which can then be used to buy food at a local supermarket in the town.

This system works better for everybody as families can actually buy the food they need, rather than what they are given.

Last year we raised 500€ and we hope to raise at least that amount again this year.

How to donate:

1.At the ground on match days.

Directly with a committee member. Via PayPal.

We have already received some donation and, as always, the supporters club contributes 200€ for this very worthwhile cause.

Every little helps so please help us all to help others at what can be a very happy time of year for many of us, but also a more difficult time for others. You support is greatly appreciated.

If you need any more information, please feel free to message me for details.

