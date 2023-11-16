



The regional administration has requested reports on landscape integration, the acoustic impact of the N-332, authorisation to discharge stormwater into the Rio Nacimiento and measures for the conservation of ‘Helianthemum caput-felis’, on the last plot of developable land available in Campoamor.

It has published a favourable environmental impact report in the Official Gazette, but it is now calling on the developer, Montepiedra SA, to provide them with more reports which include concrete measures to compensate for the loss of specimens of flora in danger of extinction, Helianthemum caput. felis’, also known as cat’s head jarilla.

The area for which the information is requested is between C/Rosa Montero and the Rio Nacimiento, which constitutes the only land available in Campoamor pending parcelling. In recent years, construction in this urbanization in Orihuela Costa has focused on Calles Elvira Lindo, Wenceslao Fernández and Juan Marsé, where the cranes can be seen from the national highway and housing construction is currently progressing at a good pace.

The proposal is to change the urbanisation plan currently in force, which implies subtracting space for roads and moving constructions away from the riverbed boundary area, interposing 64,366 square meters of green area between it and the houses, almost 1,000 metres more than initially planned.

However, the Segura Hydrographic Confederation must still make a statement to estimate the demand and availability of the necessary water resources. At the moment Orihuela Costa is waiting for a new water. The basin organisation must also authorize the discharge of rainwater into the Nacimiento River.

The deadline to correct these issues is four years from the issuance of this provisional favourable impact report. If not, the promoter must start the simplified strategic environmental and territorial evaluation procedure of the modification again.