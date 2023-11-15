



The Orihuela Council has said that it wants to address one of the most important problems that currently affects the young population, the problems derived from mental health. To this end, they are providing a program of informative talks on “Mental and emotional health” which is now underway in a number of different educational centres.

In addition to leisure and sports activities for our young people, another objective is mental well-being and for this, the Department of Youth considers that it is necessary to provide these talks so that schoolchildren know what is happening to them, or what can happen to them, at this stage of their development, which can ensure that they are aware of what to expect.

These discussions are aimed at 1st and 2nd year ESO students from different educational centres in Orihuela. In total, these talks on mental and emotional health will be given in eleven educational centres. They are taking place from November 14 to December 18, during school hours and free of charge.