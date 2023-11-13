



Car rental is becoming increasingly popular. You don’t depend on anyone, you can get to the most interesting, hard-to-reach places and build your own route. Today, renting a car can be associated with many troubles such as minor damage, accidents, and scratches. And most of them can be covered by auto insurance. Today we’ll tell you the basics you should know about renting car insurance.

Car rental is more popular than anywhere else in the UAE and Dubai in particular. There are hundreds of rental companies, but not all take full responsibility for insuring their cars, and some unscrupulous companies even try to make money on ordinary clients. Therefore, it is important to choose only good rental companies.

Such rental companies take the issue of insurance for all cars equally seriously, no matter whether they are ordinary or luxurious. For fans of extreme driving, there is a rental of exotic cars for driving through the desert.

Types of car insurance

In many countries around the world, insurance policies differ from each other by name. but their essence remains the same. In Europe it is TLP. TLP (Third Liability Protection) is insurance that covers driver liability. This means that if an accident occurs due to your fault, the insurance company will cover all damage to the other driver.

The next type of insurance is related to damage to the car you are renting. It comes in two types, with and without a franchise:

CDW (Collision Damage Waiver) – does not include the risk of theft and implies a deductible. A deductible is your participation in paying for losses. For example, your contract states that the deductible is 400 euros, but the damage to your car is estimated at 1000 euros. You pay 400, the rest is covered by the insurance company. If the damage is less than your deductible, you pay for it entirely yourself.

SCDW (Super Collision Damage Waiver) is the same type of insurance but without a deductible. This means that you do not pay expenses, it is all covered by the company. Does not include the risk of theft.

Additional insurance options

Minor damage

Damage such as mirrors, glass, wheels, and tires is something that is covered separately from the entire vehicle and is usually not included in standard insurance.

You can pay a significant amount for this insurance package. While car theft is a fairly rare occurrence, minor damage happens more often. For all scratches and chips, the rental company will deduct a portion of the amount from your deposit if this is not included in your insurance.

Refund of a deposit

Aggregators usually have an option such as deposit return. That is, if the company did not return any part of your deposit due to damage, they may cover it.

Administrative fees

There is also an option related to administrative costs and fees. That is, in the event of a breakdown, loss of the key, or locking of the car, insurance reimburses any deductions and fees for towing or replacing keys. This risk can also be included in the insurance.

Image source: Unsplash

Insured and non-insurable event

Any case must first be recognized as insured or non-insurable. In what cases will the insurance company definitely not cover your expenses:

An accident caused by your use of alcohol, drugs, or strong medications;

Leaving the scene of an accident without waiting for the police;

Violations of traffic rules and you were given a fine;

Park in the wrong place and towing the car.

Different countries may have different traffic rules. It is worth familiarizing yourself with them to avoid problems. Fines must be paid to avoid future visa problems.

In addition, each country may have unique risks that are not covered by the insurance company.

Conclusion

These are the main types of rental car insurance in Europe. Before renting a car, carefully read the contract and insurance. Then you can spend a vacation, trip, or rent a car in your city without worrying about problems.

Main image: Unsplash